Health dept to draw plan to check malaria, dengue

KOLKATA: State Health department will hold a meeting with the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts to chalk out plans as to how to control the dengue and malaria cases.



The Health officials may also issue guidelines as to how to tackle the situation in some pockets where the dengue and malaria cases have been reported.

Some instructions may be given to the district health officials regarding the treatment of such patients.

The vector control cell of the Health department has been collecting data from all the districts on a regular basis and monitoring the situation.

According to sources, dengue cases have been reported from some districts which include North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Malda, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and Kolkata.

The district Health officials have already been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places.

The civic bodies have also been directed to maintain proper vigil on the under construction buildings.

It is often found that under construction buildings become the breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Sources said the Health department may also issue a guideline to the district health officials as to which drugs have to be administered on the patients suffering from dengue and malaria.

There are plans to utilise the ASHA and Anganwadi workers to conduct awareness campaigns against dengue and malaria in the districts.

They may be assigned to visit door-to-door in the areas where the number of cases has been reported.

The civic bodies have been asked to strengthen the anti dengue drive.

It may be mentioned here that dengue cases have been reported from Tangra, Topsia, Tiljala.

The Health department officials had a detailed discussion with the officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in this regard.