Health dept reappoints 229 facility managers

kolkata: Health department has given contractual appointments to 229 retired facility managers who earlier used to work as ward masters at different health facilities for the period of one year. The decision has been taken so that health services are not affected in some of the health facilities due to the retirement of health staff.



They will continue to work till the regular recruitment is done. The candidates should join services within one month from the issuance of the order.

According to the order issued recently, re-employment cannot be given to a candidate who is above 65 years of age. These 229 retired facility managers will be engaged in 116 different health facilities. Services of these candidates have been extended on a temporary basis only to ensure health services are not affected.

State health department has already taken up a massive recruitment drive to fill in the vacant posts. The department is recruiting general duty medical officers (GDMO) in around 1,200 vacant posts. State health department had decided to induct in around 6,000 vacant posts of health professionals including 1,207 general duty medical officers (GDMO) in the district level hospitals to further boost up infrastructure. The step has been taken to fill up the vacant posts in the district hospitals.