Health dept readies infra to meet possible spike in no. of positive cases in winter

Kolkata: The state Health department has been taking various measures to check the spread of Covid infection during the winter season.



Some experts in the city and a section of doctors apprehend that there may be a little spike in the infection during the forthcoming winter season. The Health department is taking the matter seriously and putting in place adequate infrastructure so that any unforeseen situation can be handled.

It may be mentioned that the relentless efforts put by the health department has kept the infection curve under control even during the festive seasons. Many had warned that the infection rate in the state may be multiplied after the Puja. But in reality the daily infection rate has gone down from what remained before the puja. This has been a major moral boost to the health officials in the state.

According to a senior health official, steps would be taken to shift the Covid infected patients with mild symptoms or those whose condition is stable in various hospitals and health centers to the 'Safe Homes'. The move is to release the burden on Covid hospitals across the state. Most of the 'Safe Homes' are lying vacant hence the department is trying to utilize all of them to its full potential. The health department found that there are many patients in hospitals whose health condition is stable and do not require a critical care intervention. Hence, it has been decided that stable patients may be kept in 'Safe Homes' so that the more number of beds in the hospitals can be kept unoccupied. Existing number of Covid beds and critical care beds would also be increased in the state.

The patients who are in home quarantine can be shifted to the 'Safe Homes' if their health condition deteriorates. All the 'Safe Homes' will be well equipped with the proper medical facilities. There are currently 200 'Safe Homes' across the state. The idea was mooted by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had opted for various alternative arrangements and setting up of parallel infrastructure after the Covid pandemic broke out. The health department is adding more critical care beds into the existing strength of 1.809. The number of beds is also being increased. There are currently around 13,508 earmarked Covid beds in the hospitals.

According to the health bulletin, there are currently 11,507 beds in the 'Safe Homes'. Around 1,081 Covid patients have been undergoing treatment at the 'Safe Homes' with mild symptoms. As per the health department, there are a total 13,508 beds in various government designated Covid hospitals out of which 9,363 are vacant. In case of private health establishments, there are around 1,228 vacant beds out of the total 3,436.