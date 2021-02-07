Health dept plans to share info on vaccine type with recipients

Kolkata: The State Health department has chalked out plans to provide information relating the type of vaccine one would receive through messages so that the people can opt for what vaccine they would like to get during the inoculation drive.



The messages which the people now get from the Health department do not give any information relating to the type of vaccines. The State government is already administering two vaccines ~ Covishield and Covaxin. The Health department has been exploring possibilities about uploading an option where the recipients can choose their option.

It may be mentioned here that the Health department is planning to conduct an awareness drive to help the health workers convinced that signing a consent form has nothing to do with the efficacy of the vaccine. There is reluctance among a section of health workers and doctors to receive Covaxin. This is mainly because of the bond that has to be furnished by the potential recipient of the vaccine. Awareness campaign may be carried out in each district to further expedite inoculation drive. There is no issue with Covishield. Many of the health workers and the doctors are hesitant in taking Covaxin as they need to sign a consent form and this has slowed down the inoculation drive in the state to some extent.

A senior health official said that the Health department has been failing to meet the target as set by them. Many of those who are supposed to receive Covaxin are not turning up the vaccination centers on time.

"Many of the health workers are avoiding Covaxin. Even some doctors who were supposed to receive the shots failed to turn up. The signing of a consent form has triggered unnecessary fear among a section. They are even avoiding phone calls from the health department. As a result, we are failing to meet the expectations" the senior health official said. It may be mentioned that on the first day of the launch of Covaxin in Bengal, only 45 health workers turned up to receive the shots while many others did not show up due to the apprehensions regarding the consent form.