Health dept orders probe into infant's death at NRS

Kolkata: The state Health department has ordered a probe into the death of an infant at NRS Medical College, after his family members alleged that poor quality surgical threads were used during a surgery on the victim's anus.



The family members said that a 10-day-old baby boy was born with imperforate anus and therefore, the doctors at the hospital felt the need of a surgery for artificially creating an anus.

The doctors conducted the surgery on Tuesday and used a surgical thread for stitching. The victim's family members have alleged that the threads broke loose on repeated occasions, which eventually led to his death.

An imperforate anus is a birth defect that happens while a baby grows in the womb. This defect leaves the baby an improperly developed anus, due to which it can't pass stool normally from their rectum.

"The baby had to undergo surgery three consecutive times as the poor quality surgical threads used during operation snapped. The newborn baby could not withstand the stress and died. The victim would not have died if proper quality threads were used," a relative of the victim said.

The family members of the patient later lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities, on the basis of which they have started a probe into the entire incident. The probe is being carried out to identify the company that had supplied the threads to the hospital, a senior official of the hospital said.

Some family members of the patients at the hospital on Friday alleged that they were often asked by the hospital to buy threads from outside market. The quality of threads sold in the market do not undergo quality checking, alleged the families.

It is, however, yet to be determined if the doctors conducted the surgery using threads which were brought from the outside or if they were supplied by the hospital. The probe will confirm what exactly had happened to the victim.

It was also alleged that some other patients who had undergone surgeries at the hospital, recently developed infection as poor quality threads were used on them. The health department has sought a report from the hospital authorities in this regard.