Health dept mulls video conferencing for treating Covid patients

KOLKATA: State Health department plans to strengthen telemedicine system in the state so that mild Covid infected patients can be treated through video conferencing.



In the wake of a recent rise in Covid cases, the Health department is trying to set up various alternative platforms other than hospitals to treat patients.

To provide better treatment online, the department is going to introduce video conferencing so that the doctors can listen to the patients and prescribe medicines as per their needs. Meawnhile, steps are also being taken to start video counseling for those who are suffering from the infection and under home isolation. The counseling will be conducted by those who have already suffered from COVID-19. Such counseling will help in eradicating the anxiety associated with the disease.

Dr Yogiraj Ray, senior virologist associated with Beliaghata ID Hospital, said: "Though the stigma associated with COVID-19 has reduced, a person still suffers from anxiety after testing positive for the virus. That is why counseling is the need of the hour." According to the figures provided by the state government, till now 100 Covid warriors had been involved in providing counseling to Covid positive patients in various districts. The Covid warrior club, which was formed last year, was reactivated. Last year when the Corona warrior club started from Berhampore, 20 Corona cured persons decided to join the club to counsel the patients. The number of club members gradually increased to 500.