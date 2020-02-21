Health dept looks to set up 5 new Mother-Child Hubs by end of year

Kolkata: In a bid to provide better healthcare to newborn babies and their mothers, the state Health department will be setting up 5 new Mother and Child Hubs (MCH) in the state by the end of 2020.



Out of 5 MCHs, 4 are in the districts. As many as 9 MCHs have already been made operational at various medical colleges and other

hospitals across the state so far. The new units will majorly contribute towards the health infrastructure in the state.

The new MCHs are coming up at Canning Sub-divisional Hospital in South 24-Parganas, Silampur Block Primary Health Centre and Sujapur Primary Health Centre in Malda, Anupnagar Rural Hospital in Murshidabad and Chittaranjan Seva Sadan in Kolkata.

The construction of MCHs has begun in all the five places and they are expected to be made operational by the end of the current year. The new mother and child hub, which is coming up at Canning, will cater to a large number of patients from different parts of South 24-Parganas.

It often becomes difficult to ferry passengers living in island areas to city hospitals. Considering various aspects, the Health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail best quality treatment in various sub-divisional hospitals in the districts.

As a part of the programme, the Canning Sub-divisional Hospital has been given a major facelift. All the Mother and Child Hubs are equipped with modern facilities, as a result of which the patients can avail various health services under one roof.

An MCH has already been inaugurated at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and it has seen an overwhelming response from the patients, with the infants and their mothers getting top class treatment at the hub.

The CMCH was the first hospital in the state to get a mother and

child hub. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced 14 MCHs in the state, out of which 9 have been completed.

It may be mentioned that OPD and IPD services have started at 40 Superspecialty Hospitals, out of the total 42 which have been set up in different districts.

The idea of constructing the Superspecialty hospitals had been conceptualised by the Chief Minister, so that people can avail better quality treatment at their home districts.

Meanwhile, the number of medical colleges has increased from 10 in 2010-11 to 18 in 2019-20. In addition to that, 4 more government medical colleges are being set up.