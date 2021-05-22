Health dept guidelines for setting up community-level oxygen parlours

KOLKATA: The state Health department on Friday issued a guideline for setting up community-level oxygen parlour.



"On the one hand, there is an urgent need to set up new Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, importing oxygen concentrators and adopting other technological means to enhance oxygen supply in hospitals and nursing homes. On the other hand, there is growing demand to make adequate institutional provisions for arranging oxygen support systems outside the hospitals at community level," reads the order.

It also pointed out that these community level initiatives are largely driven by the philanthropic objectives. The main purpose behind the move is to ensure oxygen support to the Covid patients until the hospital admission is arranged. It also aims to provide oxygen support to the non Covid patients, mostly COPD, who might regularly require oxygen support at home but are unable to procure presently due to abnormally high demand.

NGOs and community level organisations have been urged to set up oxygen parlours.