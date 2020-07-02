Health dept bars New Town lab from conducting Covid tests

Kolkata: State Health department has asked Suraksha Diagnostic centre in New Town not to conduct COVID-19 sample tests till the further order of the government. This is for the first time that the state government has stopped the sample testing by a private laboratory ever since the pandemic broke out here.



The decision has been taken after the Health department found flaws on the part of the private diagnostic lab which has been carrying out such tests. Sources in the Health department said Covid-monitoring committee, during its visit to the laboratory, allegedly found some faults. The committee of the state Health department has allegedly found some discrepancy in the tests reporting of several laboratories. For example, a laboratory confirms that a particular patient is not affected with Covid but when another lab conducts the test of the same person, the report comes positive. There have been a number of incidents in the city where such discrepancies have happened. The state Health department is trying to iron out such issues because such things may put the department in jeopardy and raise panic and confusion among patients. According to sources, the Suraksha Diagnostic lab in New Town has been accused of not providing adequate data in respect to Covid tests to the Health department. The officials are, however, looking into the issue. The Covid-monitoring teams have been visiting all the dedicated hospitals in the city and also private labs who are conducting sample tests to ensure that the protocols set by the government are followed. Suraksha Diagnostic, New Town, started Covid tests from April 24.

It may be mentioned here that around 51 testing labs have been operating across the state out of which around 15 are owned by various private agencies. Two testing labs have been added this week while one testing lab is waiting for government approval.

Dr Somnath Chatterjee, director of Suraksha Diagnostic, was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.