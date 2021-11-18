Health dept asks various hosps to make PSA 02 plants operational

kolkata: In the wake of a sudden rise in Covid cases across Bengal, the state Health department has directed various hospitals and Medical Colleges to make PSA oxygen plants operational on an emergency basis.



The state government had earlier instructed various medical colleges and some district hospitals to set up PSA plants so that there is an uninterrupted supply of oxygen if the demands go up.

In the latest order issued by the state Health department, various medical college hospitals who have already set up PSA plants have been asked to make them operational.

The medical colleges have also been advised to deploy organisations for the maintenance of the plants for a period of 3 months initially.

The step has been taken after the city and various districts have seen a surge in Covid cases particularly after Pujas. State Health department had earlier decided to install oxygen plants in the district hospitals across the state to meet the possible rise in the demands of oxygen which might be caused during the forthcoming winter session.

According to a senior health department official, the demand for oxygen has doubled after the Covid pandemic appeared and the situation might turn difficult during the winter season when more COPD cases are reported.

Apprehending a possible crisis of oxygen in the districts during the Covid situation, the Health department has taken initiatives to set up plants in the district hospitals.

Earlier it was decided that such plants would be set up at medical colleges. Apart from the medical colleges, facilities would be available in the district hospitals as well.

During the second wave of Covid, some suppliers hiked the price of oxygen cylinders as the demands went up. Some people were also found hoarding oxygen cylinders at their houses ever since the Covid appeared.

This had also led to a black-marketing. The health department then tried to ensure that there is no crisis of oxygen in the hospitals if the situation further worsens.

Before the pandemic broke out, the demands of oxygen in government hospitals used to hover between 250-300 cubic meter but the demand doubled after the Covid broke out. There may be a further rise in the demand during winter, apprehends the health officials.

It may be mentioned here that the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in the city and many others in the districts have already come up with oxygen plants. Many district hospitals have also come up with such plants.