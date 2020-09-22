Health dept aims to bring down mortality rate below 1%

Kolkata: The state Health department is set to further boost critical care infrastructure in government hospitals for Covid treatment. The main objective of the move is to bring down the Covid mortality rate below 1 per cent.



Bengal is one of the few states where the Covid mortality graph is below 2 per cent currently. The Health department is taking all possible steps to further minimise the number of Covid deaths in the state. According to sources in the Health department, critical care beds would be increased in various Covid hospitals by more than 50. It would be added to the existing infrastructure. The department has laid more emphasis on critical care treatment so that patients with critical health conditions are given proper treatment. There are currently around 1,243 ICU beds in the state whereas the total number of earmarked Covid beds has gone up to 12,675. As many as 790 ventilators are there in various government-run Covid hospitals.

"The Covid mortality rate in the state has decreased and the Health department is committed to reducing it further. Currently, the mortality rate stands at around 1.92 per cent in Bengal. The critical care infrastructure is going to get a boost as more beds will be added into the existing system. More than 50 critical care beds will soon be made operational in Covid hospitals. Steps have also been taken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all the critical care units. Three dedicated Covid hospitals are soon going to get oxygen plants installed inside the hospital premises," a senior health official said.

In a recent meeting, the Health department officials have decided to enhance the infrastructural capacity at the critical care units of the Covid hospitals besides increasing the number of normal beds. Critical care management is crucial in case of Covid treatment. There are currently 92 Covid hospitals out of which 37 are government hospitals and the remaining 55 have been requisitioned by the government for Covid treatment.