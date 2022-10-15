Health department to continue free booster jabs for eligible adults

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection slightly dropped in the state on Friday with 166 fresh cases being detected while on Thursday the daily cases were registered at 197. The state on Wednesday saw 184 cases.



The Covid positivity rate, however, dropped to 2.44 per cent on Friday from what was registered at 2.87 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 2.93 per cent on Wednesday and 3.02 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 7,30,22,753 first doses of the Covid vaccine and 6,49,13,382 crore second doses. The Health department continues to offer booster doses for free to all eligible adults even at state-run Covid vaccination centres (CVC) after September 30 which was earlier set as the last date of administration of free precautionary jabs.

The department will continue to offer booster doses for free till there is a further directive from the Health ministry, sources said. As there is no further instruction from the Centre, the state is continuing with the precaution dose for free, a senior health official said.

One Covid death was reported on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure.

Bengal has so far seen 21,520 Covid deaths. The state has so far seen 21,16,686 Covid cases out of which around 20,93,753 people have recovered.

Around 6,811 samples were tested in the state on Friday. The state has so far carried out 26,585,521 sample tests till date.

As many as 259 patients have been discharged

from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovery from Covid. The recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent on Friday.

Around 62 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,351 people are in

home isolation. No one is in safe home.