Health department on high alert in light of Coronavirus outbreak

Kolkata: Senior state Health department officials are on their toes monitoring the situation in the state after the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak a few days ago.



According to the Health department, no one has been affected by the virus so far in the state. A Chinese woman who was admitted at the Beliaghata ID Hospital with fever and similar symptoms was found not to be affected with the virus. The woman was initially admitted to a private hospital in the city and later shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Her blood samples were also sent to Pune in Maharashtra. It has now been verified that she was carrying no such virus.

Senior Health department officials have held several meetings over the last few days and issued various directives to the government-run hospitals. They have chalked out a detailed plan on how to take various precautionary measures.

Some of the officials on Monday visited the Beliaghata ID Hospital and inspected the preparedness and the overall arrangement of the hospital. An isolation ward has already been thrown open at the hospital. They also held a meeting with the hospital authorities in this regard.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Union Health Ministry have already issued directives to check the entry of the deadly virus into the country.

MoCA has also asked various airports in the country to set up counters for health checkup of the passengers and the screening. Passengers coming to the city from China are being examined at the city's airport.

The state Health department said that if any person is suspected to be affected with the virus, he/she would be taken to the Belighata ID Hospital. The Health department has asked the hospital authorities to put in place adequate arrangements to combat any possible situation.

If anybody coming to the city from China is found to have consistent sneezing and coughing, he/she must be given immediate attention, the Health department has said.