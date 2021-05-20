Health conditions of Subrata, Madan & Sovan stable

KOLKATA: Health conditions of state Panchayats Minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were stated to be stable on Wednesday. They have been kept under round-the-clock monitoring. They were admitted to Woodburn ward cabin of SSKM Hospital on Tuesday. A 4-member medical board had been set up by the SSKM Hospital for their treatment.



In another development, Chatterjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to the SSKM Hospital authorities through his lawyer urging the hospital not to allow his wife and their son and daughter to his cabin as it may affect the environment of the cabin.

He argued that since he is serving judicial custody and under treatment at the hospital for some ailments it would have been better if his wife, son and daughter do not pay a visit to him.

It may be mentioned here that Chatterjee's friend Baisakhi Banerjee on Tuesday urged the hospital authorities to arrange a room adjacent to the cabin number 106 where Chatterjee has been undergoing treatment. Banerjee stated that she would stay at the adjacent room to look after Chatterjee. The hospital authorities, however, denied permission to Banerjee and said there were doctors and staff members to look after him.

In response to the letter, Ratna Chatterjee, Sovan's wife said: "I will not visit him at the hospital. My son and daughter will pay a visit to their father. I will also ensure that Banerjee is not allowed to enter the hospital cabin."

The medical board consisting of Dr Soumitra Ghosh, an internal medicine specialist, Dr Saroj Mondal, cardiologist, Dr Somenath Kundu, pulmonologist and Dr Sujay Ghosh, an endocrinologist has been taking care of the patients. Blood tests, chest X-ray and ECG were performed on all three leaders and Covid sample tests were also done on them.

Madan Mitra had undergone CT scan on Wednesday. He had also complained of respiratory distress. Mukherjee and Chatterjee also suffer from various other ailments. Mukherjee's wife met him at SSKM on Wednesday.

Chatterjee's wife, his son and daughter went to see him in his cabin.

In another development, Hakim, who is currently in judicial custody at Presidency Jail, has undergone Covid tests and his report came negative. He complained of fever.