Health condition of Soumitra Chatterjee still critical

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is yet to recover from extended Covid encephalopathy but he is showing improvement on various other parameters.



His other organs like heart liver, kidneys are functioning normal and he does not need any support.

"His state of consciousness is little down compared to what had been in the last week. His encephalopathy is directly caused by Covid and no other issues are there. We have completed the course with a high dose of steroids. We sought the support from the critical neurology doctors. We are also enquiring if any such cases have been reported earlier in any part of the country and abroad where a patient clings on to extended Covid encephalopathy," said Dr Arindam Kar one of the leading doctors in the team that has been treating Chatterjee.