Health condition of Soumitra Chatterjee serious

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition is still serious but stable, till reports last came in. He has been suffering from drowsiness along with various other ailments.



He has been kept under round the clock monitoring.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Chatterjee is not keeping very well and his neurological condition is as before just like the last 48 hours. He is feeling drowsy and that's the only problem he complains about now.

"Most of the other organ functions are rather improving although he has developed a new onset fever which is also a point of worry. As of now he is not on any life support or BP support but he may require if the neurological condition doesn't improve, even he may require ventilation support just to protect his airway."

"We are still very hopeful because most of the organ functions are doing well and the Covid part is also not very severe. We are still doing our best to get him better. A team of 15 doctors particularly neurology critical care and all others are putting their best effort to get him better. We have also done an MRI which doesn't show any structural defect so let's hope for the best for him," reads the press statement.

According to sources in the hospital, his prostate cancer has spread into his lungs and brain. It was also learnt that he has also been suffering from urinal infection.

The 85-year-old thespian's health condition is a matter of worry for the hospital. He was admitted to the private hospital on last Tuesday after he had tested positive for Covid. His health condition deteriorated from Friday.

After second plasma therapy applied on the patient, the doctors in the

hospital noticed some kind of improvement. Unrestness has increased in Chatterjee.