Health condition of Soumitra Chatterjee improves, put on music therapy

Kolkata: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has improved and his organs have been responding to the treatment, sources in the private hospital said.



He has been shifted to ICU on Thursday. Earlier he had been kept in the ITU as his health condition remained critical. However he has shown improvement on various parameters. The doctors are applying music therapy on the patient to reduce his agitation.

His Covid test report came negative on Wednesday night and this has given a sigh of relief to the medical board that has been treating the 84-year-old thespian. He has comorbidities issues which are still a concern for the doctors. He is given BiPAP support when the oxygen level in his body fluctuates. He slept well on Wednesday night. The iconic actor has undergone plasma therapy in the hospital twice so far.

"His kidneys, liver and other organs have been functioning better. The fluctuation of sodium-potassium level has become more stable. There is no requirement for putting him in the ventilation. His prostate cancer has resurfaced. He has been kept under close monitoring of the team," a senior official of the hospital said.

The doctors are taking help of music therapy to reduce his mental restlessness and agitation. Apart from music therapy he is being given physiotherapy as he is having a couple of comorbidity issues. Chatterjee who was responding well to the medication initially complained of restlessness following an increase in his body temperature. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is maintaining coordination with the hospital authorities to know about his health condition.