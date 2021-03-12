Health condition of Mamata stable, responding to treatment: Hospital

Kolkata: The health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable, and she is responding to treatment, but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood, doctors treating her said on Thursday afternoon.



She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said. "The Chief Minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

CT Scan and Ultrosonography were done on her on Thursday evening. The doctors hold a board meeting on Friday morning to discuss the treatment of Banerjee. A crack was spotted on the left ankle of the Chief Minister, officials said in the medical bulletin in the evening.

Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital during the first medical bulletin said: "Pain in her left leg still persists. Plaster has been done on her left ankle. There are bone injuries. Health condition of the Chief Minister is stable. Reports of various types of blood tests arrived. Her sodium level is low. When the medical board met this morning and examined her, they decided to conduct some more radiological investigations including X-ray and CT scan. Treatment is given to the Chief Minister in a similar line with that of Wednesday's. Medicines are given as her sodium level remains low."

Bandyopadhyay also stated that Banerjee still complains about some symptoms for which investigations will be done. Medical board also advised some more radiological tests to ascertain the nature of the injuries as she still has pain in several parts. Bandyopadhyay mentioned that there are various types of injuries on her left ankle.

Eight types of blood tests were performed on the Chief Minister. Cracks have developed on her left ankle and left foot. She has to stay in the hospital for the next couple of days as far as her injuries are concerned, hospital sources. It was also learnt that Banerjee also feels headaches and chest pain.

"These are post traumatic effects. Banerjee was in a traumatized state when she was brought to the hospital. An MRI and CT scan was performed on Wednesday night. Some antibiotic medicines are being applied on her. The medical board has been closely monitoring the health condition of the Chief Minister. She will remain under observation. "The medical board will take the final decision about her treatment and the future course of action on the basis of some more radiological investigations which will be done.

Often hailed as a 'street-fighter', Banerjee will not let her injury hamper the poll campaigns. Braving the excruciating pain of a crushed foot, Banerjee is all set to address several public meetings in Junglemahal and East Midnapore between March 15 and 17 ahead of the first phase of polls in the state. On March 15, she will attend two meetings at Lalgarh and Beliabera's Topsia in Jhargram. On March 16, she will address three rallies at Kalaikunda, Gorbeta and Keshiary in West Midnapore. Again, on March 17 she will address three meetings at Egra, Pataspur and Tamluk.