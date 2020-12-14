Health condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Kolkata: The health condition of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has become stable on various parameters including blood pressure and pulse rate. He has been responding to the treatment very fast, sources in the private



hospital said.

Though the former Chief Minister is on intermittent non invasive ventilator, his health condition further improved on Sunday. Like Saturday, Bhattacharjee has spoken to a designated person who has been allowed to stay with him on Sunday as well. He also urged doctors for his quick release.

The private hospital authorities allowed a designated person to stay with him since Friday. The process has been started to remove his catheter and carbon dioxide level in his body is

under control.

He was admitted to the private hospital in Alipore on Dec 9 and had been kept at the Critical Care Department under Dr Koushik Chakraborty, Consultant Pulmonologist and Dr Soutik Panda, Consultant Critical Care.

"He is on intermittent non invasive ventilator with FiO2 30%, SpO2 maintained at 92%. He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally. His blood pressure, pulse is stable. Urine output is also satisfactory," press statement issued by the hospital said.