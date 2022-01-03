Health condition of Aroop Biswas stable

Kolkata: State power minister Aroop Biswas who was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Saturday afternoon after being tested positive for Covid has been stated to be in hemodynamically stable.



Biswas has been maintaining oxygen saturation of 97 percent on room air. His blood reports are within acceptable range and he slept well at night, reads the press statement issued by the private hospital on Sunday. The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu has been keeping a close watch on his health status.

The minister had mild symptoms when he was taken to the hospital.

Antibody cocktail was administered on the power minister after his admission at the hospital on Saturday. It may be mentioned here that Film director Srijit Mukherjee and the music director Jeet Ganguly also tested positive for Covid on Saturday.