Health Commission asks pvt hosp to give compensation of Rs 2L

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday in an interim order directed St. Joseph Hospital in Midnapore to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family members of a 21-year-old youth, an accident victim who was not given adequate treatment for a long time.



The patient, Sayan Deb Bhunia (21) received multiple injuries in his body after he met with a bike accident on April 15 this year. He was taken to the St. Joseph Hospital where no proper medical attention was allegedly given to the patient. Sayan eventually went into Coma and later died after being shifted to another hospital in Kolkata.

The family members lodged a complaint with the WBCERC accusing the private hospital of not giving adequate treatment. They also alleged that the patient was kept in the hospital for a long time and no senior doctors attended the patient. Some painkillers were only administered on the patient. The family members also claimed that the patient would have survived, had been given adequate treatment at the initial hours after the accident.

During the hearing, the WBCERC on Monday found that Midnapore Medical College and Hospital is just 3.5 km away from the private hospital still the authorities did not bother to contact the government hospital when the health condition of the youth deteriorated.

The private hospital authorities however tried to shrug responsibilities by saying that the victim's mother told them that her husband was away and it was not possible for her to shift the patient. The hospital also claimed that an RMO attended the patient initially and later an associate professor from the Midnapore Medical College saw the patient. The victim's mother refuted the hospital's claim saying that she was always present there and no senior doctor had attended her son.

The commission has asked the private hospital to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and the case was also referred to the medical council to ascertain if there was any negligence in the treatment part.

The Commission has asked Health World Hospital in Durgapur to file an affidavit in connection with the treatment of Raj Narayan Singh, an elderly patient from Asansol who was admitted to the hospital June 27. He was Covid positive and he died during the course of treatment. The victim's son, Rajib Singh who is a judicial magistrate registered the complaint with the Commission. As the family members alleged negligence on the part of the private hospital, the WBCERC has urged Dr Sougata Dasgupta, HoD, Critical Care department at the RG Kar Medical College to remain present during the next hearing of the case. Meanwhile, the family members have also been advised to go to the medical council to find out the lapses in the treatment.

In a separate incident, the Commission has instructed Desun Hospital to provide a discount of Rs 50,000 to a patient, Basant Kumar Damani (67) who was admitted to the hospital with Covid. The Commission found that he was excessively charged on pathology and pharmacy.