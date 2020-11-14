Health Commission asks CMRI Hosp to open fixed deposit for minor boy

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) in an interim order on Friday instructed the CMRI Hospital to open a fixed deposit in the name of a boy child whose mother died at the hospital due to an alleged medical negligence.



The WBCERC will pronounce the final judgment after examining the version of the private hospital. The Commission has asked the private hospital to file an affidavit giving their statement on the particular incident as to how the patient's health condition suddenly deteriorated and she died at the hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, the Commission suspected that the woman might have suffered a shock and her health condition deteriorated.

The patient, Pinky Bhattacharya, a resident of Howrah was admitted and gave birth to a baby boy at around 10 am. The patient's health condition was normal. She was given to a normal bed. At around 3 am in the early morning the family members received a call from the hospital saying that the patient's condition deteriorated. Later she died at around 5 am in the ICU. The Commission is not convinced as to how her condition deteriorated. Even the doctor said that the patient was normal when he left the hospital in the evening. The WBCERC's doctors panel suspected that the woman suffered a shock and this

might have led to her deterioration.

The Commission also asked the hospital that the nurse and RMO will provide a written clarification to the Commission in the form of affidavit. Dr Arup Maji, HoD of Gynecology at RG Kar Medical College and other doctors will help the Commission to assess the version of the hospital. The treating doctor was urged to remain present during the next hearing.

In another incident the WBCERC has asked the BM Birla Hospital to provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 in connection with a bill related issue. The Commission said that initially the hospital announced a package of Rs 1,35,000 for conducting an angioplasty of one Anil Kumar Bajaj on September 19 but when he was admitted on September 23 he was given a new package of Rs 1,75,000 for angioplasty. The total package of the treatment was fixed at Rs 3,13,000. The bill however reached Rs 3,65,000. Insurance company cleared Rs 3,15,000 and the patient had to pay Rs 50,000. When asked the hospital claimed that a balloon was used which costs around Rs 45,000 but it was not mentioned.