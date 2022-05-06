Health camp organised for inmates of correctional home

balurghat: A health camp was organised at Balurghat Central Correctional Home for the inmates on Thursday. Additional Inspector General of Correctional Home



for North Bengal Nandan Kumar Barua, Superintendent of Balurghat Central Correctional Home Navin Kujur and doctors were present in the camp.

Inaugurating the health camp, Barua said: "The health camp was organised for the inmates for their

psychological development mainly. Psychiatrists were present for those inmates who are suffering from mental disorders and illness. It was organised by the inspiration of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

According to him, the camp started on Thursday and will continue till June 6.

"We have initiated the programme at the Correctional Homes covering all districts across the state. An eye camp and ENT camp will also be organised for the inmates. Apart from this, a legal aid camp will be conducted from where the inmates will get legal assistance from the experts," he said.Barua said the Correctional Home authority has initiated four to five projects for the inmates during the one-month-long camp.

"The inmates will surely be benefitted from such a camp. We have also a target to organise special camps for the inmates regarding their health purposes," Barua added.