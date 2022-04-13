Health body starts tours to resolve Swasthya Sathi issues in dist hosps

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has begun its district tours to address various issues relating to public grievances and to assess the infrastructural issues of various nursing homes and private hospitals in the districts and also to hear if private hospitals are facing any technical issues to provide health services under Swasthya Sathi scheme.



WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee had earlier announced that the senior officials of the commission would visit the districts to assess the situation there and also to hear if the private hospitals are facing any technical issues to provide health services under Swasthya Sathi scheme.

The Commission has started its district tour with the Murshidabad district.

A team of senior officials from the WBCERC on Monday held a meeting in Murshidabad with the representatives of various private hospitals and nursing homes.

During the meeting, the senior officials of the Commission took a stock of the existing infrastructure of various private hospitals in the district.

They were also asked if they were facing any technical issues while delivering health services.

Apart from the WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee, other senior officials, doctors were also present at Monday's meeting along with the district administrative officials.

Banerjee had also reminded the private hospitals about the social obligations when it comes to health service related issues.

He also gave a strong message that Swasthya Sathi refusal will not be tolerated.

It may be mentioned here that for the first time a regulatory commission has been formed by the state government to provide a platform to the people who often face all sorts of problems at private hospitals and nursing homes during the treatment of their patients.

One of the main purposes of the Commission is to ensure that healthcare service is not a commercial proposition and service should be delivered to the people with a human touch.

On a number of occasions, the Commission has taken steps against the private hospitals which are found to have overcharged patients.

According to sources, the Commission will visit all other districts gradually.

It may be mentioned here that WBCERC heard nearly around 600 pending cases in the last year and

pronounced judgment.