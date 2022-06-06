Headmaster paints school walls to spread awareness on environment

kolkata: A headmaster from a primary school in Bankura paints walls of his school rooms showcasing photosynthesis, importance of planting trees and various environment-related studies only to reinforce the importance of environment preservation in children.



The concept of biodiversity, conservation of water, varied usages of trees, photosynthesis are also demonstrated pictographically on the walls and doors of the classrooms to make it a part of subconscious learning of the children.

The message the headmaster of an obscure village primary school delivers on the day of World Environment Day is not a piece of lesson but also inspires others to take up similar projects in the future to make the children aware about the importance of planting trees through lively demonstrations.

Sunil Ghosh, headmaster of Shyamnagar Primary School in Sonamukhi block of Bankura said: "Most of the students come from tribal backgrounds and many of them are the first learners in their families. We thought if the basic lessons regarding nature and our environment can be taught in a very interesting way, it will become acceptable to the children. Pictographic illustrations and their explanations by the teachers will always make a long lasting impression among the students. Hence, we have painted walls inside the classrooms with messages." "When we reinforce the importance of environmental preservation in children from a young age, they will be conscious of the decisions they make. They will also correct the elders when they see them doing things that are harmful for the environment," Ghosh further added.

The attempt was made to encourage the children to be close to nature, explore the leaves of plants. Its stem, observe its shape and colour. According to environmental scientists, schools can only make sure that children start learning from the environment from an early age. Shyamnagar Primary School has already dedicated space measuring around 1100 square feet for these pictographical illustrations of various aspects of nature. All these illustrations have been made mostly by oil painting. They showed how a tree can help people in many ways. The concept aims to make children understand that all plants need to be looked after. The message can be imparted through pictures and short poems which have been done on the walls.