Headmaster from Malda nominated for Prez award

kolkata: Hariswami Das, Headmaster of Sobhanagar High School in Malda has been nominated for President's Award which will be handed over to him by President Ramnath Kovind on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. A total of 44 teachers across the country will be awarded this year with Das being the only teacher to have been selected from Bengal



Das had reached out to the doorsteps of the students when there was COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in March last year.

He took measures for counseling of the students so that they remain mentally strong.His Hybrid Learning model on how half of the students will stay in school and another half in their respective residences during classes has received appreciation from the Union Education ministry.

After Das took charge of the school in 2015, it had won a number of state awards. He had received national awards twice for water conservation.

The President's award ceremony will, however, be held in virtual mode due to the prevailing COVID situation.

"We have held classes, seminars in online mode even when schools have remained closed," an ecstatic Das said.