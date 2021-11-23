Head-on collision between car & bike: Woman falls off flyover

KOLKATA: A woman was killed after a head-on collision took place between an SUV and the bike she was travelling on at the Nagerbazar flyover on Monday afternoon. She fell from the flyover. The motorcycle rider Ashim Biswas suffered injuries and had been admitted at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital whereas his wife Beauty Biswas (28) succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.



Around 4 pm, Ashim and Beauty of Dum Dum Cantonment were moving towards Lake Town. The SUV was moving towards Airport. Near Kajipara, the motorcycle collided head-on with the SUV. Beauty fell on the Jessore road from the flyover. The motorcycle got stuck under the car and was dragged about 30 meters.

Within a few moments police and local people rushed Beauty and Ashim to a private hospital where the woman died later. The driver of the SUV Arafat Ali was arrested.