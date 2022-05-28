Head-on collision between auto & bus: One dead, three hurt
KOLKATA: An auto driver was killed and three passengers suffered injuries after a head-on collision took place between the auto and a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus on M G Road in Haridevpur on Friday morning.
Police have seized the bus but the driver somehow managed to flee from the spot.
According to police, around 6:45 am, an auto was moving towards Thakurpur from Kabardanga.
At the same time, a bus from S-4C route was moving towards Kabardanga from Thakurpukur side. Near 59, M. G. Road, the bus collided head-on with the auto.
It had been alleged that the bus was being driven in rash and negligent manner despite the passengers cautioned the driver. Local people rescued the driver of the auto Jagadish Mondal and three passengers and rushed to the Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The injured passengers were shifted to SSKM hospital for better treatment.
Local people alleged that though the road being narrow at the spot, buses often run at high speed, which increases the chance of major accidents. Police, however, assured local residents to take necessary steps to prevent road accidents as much as possible.
