Head examiners asked to expedite process of result
Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked the head examiners to immediately begin the process of disbursal of answer scripts of the already concluded higher secondary examinations.
The head examiners will contact the respective examiners and ask them to collect answer scripts from them for evaluation and scrutiny. "We intend to expedite the process of publication of results as soon as possible after the lockdown is lifted. We also need to conduct three more examinations which were postponed due to the imposition of lockdown," a senior official of WBCHSE said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already declared that these examinations will be held after June 10. Presently all educational institutions in the state are closed till June 10 as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. The examiners will collect e-passes or permission from the police or local administration by showing their appointment letter handed over to them by the Council for collecting answer scripts from the head examiners. If it is found that the process of collection is not happening, then the head examiner will inform the convenor or joint convenor. The latter will take help of the administration and make arrangements of sending the scripts to the respective examiners.
Sources in the Council also said that they want the examiners to complete the evaluation of answer scripts of the already concluded examinations by the time the remaining three examinations are held. The examiners have been asked to send copies of marks foil through e-mail or courier to the head examiners. "This is a unique step by the state government in utilising the online process as skeletal service of logistics is available," said Sandip Banerjee, headmaster of a government-aided school in North 24-Pargana.
He welcomed the move of the state government and iterated that perhaps the state government intends to expedite the publication of results so that it benefits the students in the long run.
Under normal circumstances, HS results are published at the beginning of June and classes in colleges start by July. But with the examiners forced to remain indoors because of the lockdown the answer scripts of the already held examinations could not be handed over to them for evaluation.
