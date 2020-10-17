Head assistant of RTO arrested

Kolkata: The state Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested a head assistant of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Alipurduar in connection with the case of disproportionate assets on Friday late night.



According to a senior officer of ACB, the head assistant Sanjib Pal, was arrested after he did not turn up despite summoning him repeatedly in the past one month. The ACB officers had undertaken a preliminary investigation after receiving a tip off. The investigators took the permission of the state government and filed a case in this connection as they found some proof of possessing disroportionate assets. The case was lodged in March and

further investigation was carried out. In the past one month, the investigating officers have sent notice summoning Pal at least three to four times. But he did not turn up for interrogation.

The ACB officer claimed that he was also not found at his office and in his residence as well.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that he possesses a disproportionate asset of around Rs 64 lakh. We will further probe to assess the exact amount of the disproportionate asset," the officer said, adding that he was finally arrested on Friday night and produced before the Bench II of the Additional Sessions Judge at Bichar Bhawan where he was remanded in police custody till October 20.