HC's order to audit Amphan relief: State govt files review petition

Kolkata: The state government on Wednesday filed a review petition before the High Court in connection with the latter's earlier direction to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to audit Super Cyclone Amphan-related relief and compensation over allegations of irregularities.



In December last year, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice T B Krishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee,

while hearing public interest litigations alleging misappropriation of funds

related to Amphan relief, said the investigation must be completed within three months.

While the Centre has so far provided Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance to the Bengal government to fight the devastation caused by the Super Cyclone, the state government initially announced a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore and later released Rs 6,500 crore as direct transfer of benefit to the affected people and to undertake reconstruction work.