HC to stay shut from March 28 to April 3

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court will remain shut from March 28 to April 3 following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city.



"The Principal Seat of the High Court at Calcutta will remain closed on March 30, March 31 and April 1 on account of the COVID-19 related issues among the staff and Advocates of the Principal seat," read a notification issued by the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court.

March 28 is Sunday, March 29 is holiday on account of Holi and April 2 is Good Friday.

The notification further pointed out that to compensate the loss of the aforesaid 3 working days, April 17, May 15 and June 19 will be compensatory working days.

The aforesaid modifications will be made to the calendar of the High Court at Calcutta in so far as it relates to the Principal Seat.

To exclude inconvenience to the litigants, for urgent matters, there will be a sitting on March 31 through virtual mode, of a Division Bench taking all Division Bench matters and one Single Bench dealing with all Single Bench matters.