HC to Edu Board: File affidavit in TET 2014 case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to file an affidavit in connection to the reassessment process for the 6 wrong Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 answer keys.



The affidavit will disclose whether the board will reassess the answer scripts of all the petitioners. It should reveal if the board would also consider the candidates whose writ petitions had been disposed off.

Many candidates had filed RTI applications, following which they came to know that there were wrong answer keys in TET 2014. Thousands of candidates had filed a writ petition in the High Court.

On November 23, WBBPE had issued a notification inviting applications from the TET 2014 qualified trained (as on date) candidates for verification of their testimonials for ascertainment of training.

The portal for online application was open on the website www.wbbpe.org from Wednesday (November 25). The process will continue till December 1.