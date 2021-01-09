HC to decide the fate of Ganga Sagar Mela 2021 on Jan 13

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will decide whether or not the Ganga Sagar Mela should be conducted after reviewing the report by the State Chief Secretary regarding the COVID-19 safety arrangements on January 13.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, while hearing the PIL filed by Ajay Kumar De requesting cancellation of Ganga Sagar Mela 2021 in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic, said: "This (report in the form of affidavit) will enable the Court to assess the situation as on that date and decide whether or not the Ganga Sagar Mela should be permitted to be held this year keeping in mind the pandemic situation and the paramount interest of public health at large."

The Calcutta High Court appreciated the stand of the State Government that no fees would be imposed on the pilgrims under Section 4 of the Gangasagar Mela Act, 1976. However, the State may consider, in larger public interest, to give such incentive as it may decide, to pilgrims who opt for 'e-Snan' (virtual bathing) rather than taking a dip in the water.

"We have no hesitation in saying that during the festival period in October and November, 2020, the State administration managed and controlled the situation admirably thereby perhaps averting a possible disaster in the form of spiking up of COVID-19 cases," said the Division Bench.

On Friday, an affidavit (in connection with the security arrangements, police arrangement and transport arrangements) was submitted by the State Government. The Division Bench appreciated it. However, the Court discouraged the dipping of pilgrims. The State government had also made additional arrangements of e-Darshan.