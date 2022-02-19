HC stays single bench's order for CBI investigation

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed the single bench order for CBI inquiry into the SSC Group-C recruitment case.



A division bench, comprising Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta, stayed the CBI probe into the Group-C recruitment corruption case till February 23.

On February 15, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay canceled the appointment of 350 candidates of SSC Group-C.

Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed a CBI probe as there were similar serious allegations in Group-C appointments.

The judge directed the CBI chief to oversee the investigation.

The salaries of 350 SSC Group-C employees should be stopped immediately, he said. This apart, they should also return the salaries drawn by them.

Challenging the single bench order, the state later went to the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon. The next date of hearing is February 23. A candidate approached the court stating that even though he had a recommendation letter, the secondary school authorities were not giving him an appointment.

Along with his petition, the candidate submitted a list of some other candidates, who were allegedly given appointments based on recommendations.

Earlier, a division bench comprising Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta had quashed Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's earlier order wherein a CBI probe had been ordered.