HC stays CBI enquiry order in school recruitment irregularities of Group D staff

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday imposed a two-week stay on the Single Bench's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe

into alleged irregularities in connection with appointment of Group D staff (non-teaching staff) in sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary schools under the Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on the purported recommendation by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC).

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Harish Tandon

and Justice Rabindranath Samanta, during the hearing, observed with dismay that the impugned order had virtually rendered invalid the earlier order passed by the Division Bench wherein a similar direction for initiating a CBI had been quashed.

The Division Bench held that the Single Bench had reimposed its earlier order which had been set aside by the Division Bench. Last week, Calcutta High Court ordered to cancel 573 SSC fake recruitment of Group D staff.

The court ordered that the salary already paid to the 573 candidates must be recovered from them by using the relevant laws, both civil and criminal. The next hearing is scheduled on February 21.

Earlier, a Division Bench, comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta, had quashed Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's earlier order wherein a CBI probe had been ordered into the alleged irregularities in the appointment of 'Group-D' (non-teaching staff) in sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary schools.