HC stay order on CBI probe to teacher's frequent transfers

Kolkata: The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday issued a stay order on the single bench order of the CBI probe into the alleged illegal transfer of a government school teacher who managed three transfers in three years against norms.



The stay has been given for four weeks following which the hearing will take place.

Shanta Mondal was reportedly transferred from her postings thrice within one year, which is quite unnatural. She joined the Sri Guru Vidyamandir High School in Siliguri as an Assistant Teacher in 2016. In 2019, Mondal sat in the examination for the post of Head Mistress and cleared the same. Following that, she was posted at the Birpara Girls' High School. Within a year of the posting, she was transferred to another school in Siliguri based on an application by her. But Mondal reportedly did not join there either. She again sought another transfer on special grounds and was subsequently posted at Sri Guru Vidyamandir High School.

In 2021, Assistant Headmaster of Sri Guru Vidyamandir High School, Prasun Sundar Tarafder filed a writ petition questioning Mondal's frequent transfers.

During the hearing of the case on August 4 at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the High Court, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

After the order by the Single Bench of Justice Gangopadhyay, Mondal moved the Division Bench challenging the Single Bench order of the CBI probe. On Friday, the Division Bench of Justices Ravi Krishan Kapur and Bivas Pattanayak ordered a stay on the Single Bench order for four weeks.