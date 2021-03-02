HC shows faith in ECI





Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday showed faith in the Election Commission of India to ensure a free and fair Bengal Assembly election.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T B Radhakrishna and Justice Shampa Sarkar, while hearing the plea filed by former West Bengal Advocate General Bimal Chatterjee on Monday, said: "Ensuring free and fair elections will be the topmost goal of the Election Commission of India"

"It is also the well accepted proposition including jurisdiction that the Courts will loathe interference in the matters touching elections," the Division Court further said.

On Friday, PIL was filed by former West Bengal Advocate General Bimal Chatterjee. Earlier, he had written a seven page letter to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court appealing a Suo Motu Cognizance about the matter.

The Election Commission had announced the poll dates in the state to be held in eight phases.



