HC seeks report from state govt on post-poll violence

KOLKATA: Taking cognizance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Calcutta High Court (HC) on Friday sought a report from the state government on post-poll violence in Bengal.



A larger Bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukdar, directed the state Home Secretary to file an affidavit in connection with the post poll violence and steps taken to control the same. The court asked the Home Secretary to present the affidavit during the next hearing on May 10 at 2 pm.

Advocate Anindya Sundar Das had filed the PIL in the High Court. In the petition, Das demanded an end of post-election violence and compensation for the victims. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation worth Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of post-poll violence victims.

The matter was listed before the Division Bench in the forenoon session on Friday. First the matter was heard by the Division Bench led by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal at 11 am. Again at 2 pm, the Larger Bench heard the petition. The petitioner alleged dereliction of duty on the part of police.