HC scraps Suvendu's contempt petition against state's top cop

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against the Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that he was not allowed to visit Netai village in Jhargram on January 7 — the anniversary of the killing of nine people — despite giving an undertaking.



The court dismissed the contempt petition by Leader of Opposition Adhikari against DGP Manoj Malaviya, observing that he cannot automatically be liable for the actions taken on the field by other alleged contemnors. The court said that there is sufficient material to justify the claim of the alleged contemnors that there would be a flagrant violation of the law and order situation if Adhikari was allowed to go through, which might have prompted the police authorities to prevent him from doing so. It would create a risk of "inciting the highly volatile situation in Netai village".

Adhikari's petition seeking that he be allowed to visit Netai was disposed of on January 5, 2022 by observing that the petitioner and his security personnel have the right, as citizens of India, to visit not only Netai village but any other place in India, subject to legal restrictions, without violating any provision of law. The contempt application was filed alleging that the DGP and other officials had deliberately and wilfully violated the order of January 5.

Adhikari has decided to challenge the dismissal of the contempt petition at the Supreme Court. "Received the news of dismissal of the Contempt Petition filed by me against DG & IGP; WB & other Police Officers pertaining to the Netai incident. I've decided to challenge the dismissal order before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India under Article 136 of the Indian Constitution," tweeted Adhikari.CPI(M) supporters had allegedly shot dead nine villagers in indiscriminate firings on January 7, 2011 at Netai.