HC scraps plea seeking removal of Dhankhar from Guv post

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed plea seeking removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Advocate Rama Prasad before a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

According to the plea, the Governor is not carrying out his role according to the Constitution and hindering the development work of the state.

The petitioner had claimed that the Governor was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was acting as its mouthpiece.

The division bench placed reliance on Article 361 of the Constitution, which stipulates that a Governor cannot be made answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office for any act done or purporting to be done by him in the exercise and performance of those powers and duties.

"We find that the writ petition is based upon some tweets, one letter of the Governor and the publications made by one newspaper. We are not satisfied that the material placed along with the petition furnishing any ground to entertain the petition or to issue any such direction to the respondent No. 1 as prayed in the petition. Hence, the petition is dismissed", the division bench ruled.