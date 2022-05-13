HC removes headmaster for harassing woman teacher suffering from cancer
kolkata: High Court has removed the headmaster of a school in Hooghly for harassing a woman teacher suffering from cancer and directed School Education department that he should not be posted in any school in the state.
The court removed Ajoy Kumar Yadav, headmaster of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyapith, Bhadreshwar and directed that he should not be posted in any school in Bengal.
The Court observed that Yadav had misused his power and suspended a women teacher who had been suffering from blood cancer.
After she approached the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the board had granted her leave for treatment.
Yadav stopped
her salary and marked her absent on the days she went for treatment. She approached the High Court against Yadav's order.
The Court has directed to clear all her dues including two annual increments. An inquiry committee will be set up to find out the persons who had helped Yadav to harass the woman teacher.
