HC rejects CBI probe plea into BJP MLA Debendranath Roy's death case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has rejected the demand to assign the CBI to probe into the unnatural death of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy in North Dinajpur.



The body of Roy was found hanging from the bamboo structure of a tin shop infront of a mobile shop on July 13. Roy who had won the 2016 Assembly election in CPI(M) ticket later joined the BJP.

Roy's family members moved the High Court demanding CBI probe into the incident alleging that the state government was trying to divert the attention of the people by stating the cause of death to be suicide. The state government has assigned CID to probe into the matter and assured that no one associated with the incident will be spared.

Justice Shivkant Prasad of Calcutta High Court rejected the demand to assign the CBI to conduct the probe. The family members of Roy said they would move the Division Bench of the High Court.