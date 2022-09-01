HC refuses to pass judgment for plea challenging WBCERC's order

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed a private hospital in Murshidabad to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of a 23-year-old girl who died following a post surgical complications soon after giving birth to a child.



The incident occurred in October 2020. After the complaint was registered with the WBCERC, a probe was carried out by the commission. The WBCERC found negligence on the part of the private hospital and asked it to give the compensation but the hospital authorities moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the WBCERC's order.

The High Court refused to pass any judgment and referred the case back to the WBCERC for the latter's consideration.

One Vikash Mondal, a resident of Dangapara in Murshidabad admitted his daughter, Bipasha Mondal to Leela Hospital for delivery. The patient died a day after she delivered a baby. The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said: "The Calcutta High Court sought reasoning from us in this regard and we have given it to the court. The Court has again referred the case to us. The patient died at Leela Hospital in Murshidabad following post surgical complications. After going through medical records it was found that there was no follow-up carried out by the hospital for nearly 10-12 hours. The expert doctors said that a patient's life could have been saved if proper attention was given on time."

The Commission also suggested the victim's father lodge the complaint with the state medical council. The Commission also directed the hospital to deduct Rs 28,000 as patient's dues while paying the compensation.

In another development, the WBCERC asked the AMRI Salt Lake to refund Rs 50,000 to one Sanjib Das as compensation as there was negligence in the treatment on the part of the hospital.

ILS Salt Lake will also have to pay Rs 22,800 to the family of the same patient for negligence. Das had admitted his wife Shaoli Das (46) for treatment to both the hospitals and she died later.