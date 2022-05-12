HC raps CBI lawyer for 'being unaware of facts'

KOLKATA: In connection with the post-poll violence case, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday pulled up the lawyer appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 'not being aware of the facts in the case' "It is unfortunate that the petitioner is being represented by an Advocate who is unaware as to the facts of the case. He is unable to render any assistance to the Court," the order passed by a Division Bench cited. The bench comprised Justices Debangsu Basak and Bibhas Ranjan De.



The CBI had moved an application for cancellation of bail of accused Ajoy Bar, Rajesh Sardar, Chiranjit Roy, Sujay Bar, Anup Mondal and Pintu Bar. Earlier in October 2021, the accused had been granted interim bail by an Alipore court.

The bail was confirmed in January 2022. The CBI had challenged the order in the High Court in April 2022 and sought cancellation of bail.