HC radar on court employees seeking money to list hearing

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday notified that anyone (all litigants, Ld. Advocates, Law



Clerks and others concerned that if any employee of the court) demanding money or any favour listing/hearing of any case/ matter should inform the Registrar General immediately.

They should email it as a record.

"They will be at liberty to inform the Ld. Register (Vigilance), High Court,

Calcutta in his e-mail Id calhc.reg.vp@gmail.com for immediate action," read a notice issued by Registrar General Rai Chattopadhay on Thursday.