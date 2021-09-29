HC quashes land allotted to Sourav Ganguly, says no one above law

kolkata: Stating that no one can claim to be exclusive above the law, the Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed the allotment of a plot by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) to former cricketer and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the purpose of establishing an educational institution.



A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee also imposed costs to the tune of Rs 50,000 each on the state government and the state-owned West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO). A token cost of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on Sourav Ganguly and the Ganguly Education and Welfare Society.

The court noted that they should have acted in accordance with law.

The bench expressed strong reservations against the conduct of HIDCO during the allotment process and opined that Sourav Ganguly was able to dictate terms.

"The country always stands by the sportspersons, especially who represent country in international events. It is also a fact that Sourav Ganguly has brought laurels for the country in cricket. But when it comes to law, our Constitutional Scheme is that all are equal and no one can claim to be exclusive, above the law," the court observed.

The bench passed the order on a PIL questioning the out of turn allotment of two acres to Ganguly and the said society for setting up a school in New Town. The plot of land was surrendered to WBHIDCO in August 2020.