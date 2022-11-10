HC postpones contempt of court hearing in case related to DA issue

KOLKATA: The contempt of court hearing, which was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, against the state on dearness allowance (DA) issue was postponed in the Calcutta High Court. It will be heard after November 30.



The state was also asked to speedily complete the process of filing the leave petition in the Supreme Court. The Calcutta High Court, last May, had set a three-month deadline for the state government employees to settle the DA dues. The deadline expired on August 19.

The process was not initiated even after the lapse of time leading to contempt of court. The government employees had approached the HC over the issue but even then there was a reluctance on the part of the state to provide the DA.

The state government wanted to file a petition for a review of the HC verdict but it was not accepted and instead a strict order was given to clear the DA dues. The state government challenged this order at the Supreme Court. It had been mentioned that the state will face financial issues if the DA is given in accordance with the HC order.