HC orders to appoint 112 more TET candidates

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the appointment of 112 candidates for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).



The inquiry on the same will be made on September 28 by the court.

The order was passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who has given the board a deadline before Durga Puja for the appointment of the notified number of candidates.

It may be mentioned that in the last two days, the Calcutta HC has ordered the appointment of 77 candidates.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay had issued an order to start the recruitment process for 23 candidates.

On Tuesday, he ordered recruitment of 54 candidates.

For this case, the state government will reportedly inform the Board of Primary

Education on the existing vacancies, based on that the board will recommend appointments. The judge will inquire about the implementation of the court's order on September 28.