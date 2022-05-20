HC orders sealing of SSC data room after its chairman steps down

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to take possession of the data room in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SCC) head office at Salt Lake and put their padlock so that tampering of crucial evidence is not possible.



Petitioners met Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday night and apprised him that they apprehend that crucial evidence may be tampered with after the resignation of SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar. Justice Gangopadhyay late on Wednesday night directed the CBI to take assistance from the CRPF.

Single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Secretary of the School Service Commission to produce CCTV footage before the court on Thursday. The Bench also ruled that no one will be allowed to enter the SSC building till 1 pm on Thursday. Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday morning modified the earlier order saying that chairman of the SSC, advisor to the chairman, assistant secretary and stenographers can enjoy the liberty of entering the office.

The secretary of the SSC was instructed to go to the office and identify the data room to the concerned CBI officer and the process of identification must be completed within 6.30 pm on Thursday, the order said. The court also directed that CRPF personnel will continue to guard the SSC building till Friday. According to the court order, none will be allowed inside except the SSC chairman, secretary, assistant secretary and two stenographers. The court also asked the CBI to file a short report by 2 pm on Friday recording compliance of the court order.

Senior advocate Kishore Datta, while appearing for the SSC prayed before the court that the petitioners must submit an affidavit substantiating their allegations that a certain person had interfered with the database in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Incidentally, the police personnel who were discharging their duties at the SSC office since Wednesday night were not allowed to come out till Thursday afternoon after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took charge of the security of the office following the single bench order of the Calcutta High Court late on Wednesday night. The main gate of the SSC office was locked so that none could enter.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between SSC candidates and the police on Mayo Road on Thursday triggering tension in the area. Two SSC candidates fell ill. They have been admitted to the hospital. Rikta Sarkar, an SSC candidate and one of the two hospitalised, had attempted suicide by strangulating with a piece of cloth in front of the police personnel. The cops had to face difficulties while rescuing the candidate.